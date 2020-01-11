Arts & Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey to discuss wellness tour on 'Tamron Hall' on Monday, January 13

Oprah Winfrey gives Tamron Hall a special behind-the-scenes look at her much-anticipated wellness tour.

NEW YORK -- Oprah Winfrey will give Tamron Hall a special behind-the-scenes look at her much-anticipated wellness tour in a candid one-on-one conversation on Monday's "Tamron Hall."

Winfrey will discuss her personal journey to wellness and her mission to promote health, transformation and triumph around the country.

Tamron joined Oprah at the St. Paul, Minnesota stop of her "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour this Saturday and will participate in the immersive wellness experience firsthand, alongside Oprah.



Tamron's interview and immersive experience with Oprah airs on "Tamron Hall" on Monday, January 13 (for times and channels go to Tamron's show website or check local listings.

"I'm excited to catch up with one of my mentors -- the incomparable Oprah Winfrey -- about her wellness journey and living your best life," Hall said. "I can't think of a better way to start 2020 than with an inspirational conversation with a living legend."

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.

"Tamron Hall" premiered on September 9, 2019, and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttamron hallentertainmentoprah winfrey
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News