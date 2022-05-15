Multiple people shot at church in SoCal; 1 person detained, authorities say

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- One person has been detained after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California that reportedly injured multiple people.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.