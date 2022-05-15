shooting

Multiple people shot at church in SoCal; 1 person detained, authorities say

The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy police presence surrounds church after reports of shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- One person has been detained after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California that reportedly injured multiple people.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.



The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.

In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.

Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.

The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycrimeorange county newsgun violenceshootingchurchu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SHOOTING
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
10 killed in mass shooting at NY supermarket; gunman arraigned
Authorities: Accused supermarket shooter livestreamed attack
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Parents of missing Oakley woman believe daughter is still alive
SF's iconic Bay to Breakers race returns after pandemic hiatus
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Show More
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Thousands rally for women's reproductive rights in SF
Police investigating after body found at San Mateo bus stop
Investigators find missing Oakley woman's cellphone case
More TOP STORIES News