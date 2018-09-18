The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that there may hundreds of alleged victims of a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least two women.OCDA Tony Rackauckas held a news conference in Santa Ana, where he said 38-year-old Grant William Robicheaux and 31-year-old Cerissa Laura Riley are accused of teaming up to prey on women by meeting them at bars, drugging them - or coercing with copious amounts of alcohol - and then bringing them back to the man's apartment to sexually assault or rape them.Rackauckas said there is video of the sex acts on one of the two victims who have come forward. Prosecutors believe that based on the videos and pictures found on the pair's phones, there may be upwards of 1,000 other victims.Rackauckas added that Robicheaux and Riley are two "clean-cut, good-looking people" who used their looks and charm to "prey" on their victims.The two alleged victims came forward with encounters they had with the pair in 2016. Jane Doe 1 was met by the two at a restaurant and taken to a boat party, where she was allegedly raped and drugged. She contacted Newport Beach police the next day and tested positive for multiple drugs, Rackauckas said.In October 2016, Jane Doe 2 drank until she passed out and woke up at Robicheaux's apartment, where she screamed for help.Prosecutors believe there may be many more alleged victims who may have met the pair at events like Burning Man and the Splash House Festival in Palm Springs.Robicheaux is a well-known surgeon in Orange County and has treated sponsored athletes. He was also once featured on the Bravo show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."Rackauckas said the state medical board has opened an investigation into Robicheaux.