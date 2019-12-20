Orinda City Council set to vote on temporary short-term rental ban

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council is expected to vote on a temporary ban for non-hosted short-term rentals within the city on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

The move comes after a shooting at an Airbnb rental on Halloween that left five people dead.

RELATED: No charges to be filed against 5 suspects in deadly Orinda shooting

The two proposals the council can choose between, both ban non-hosted rentals for 45 days and require property owners to be present during the rental term.

One proposal would allow owners to rent out an accessory unit, while the owner stays in the main residence on the property.

RELATED: Orinda City Council moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals

The other proposal would require the property owner to stay in the same building as the renter.

To find out more about the upcoming vote click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindaairbnbcrimedeadly shootingrental propertyhalloween
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
7 Democrats take debate stage day after impeachment vote
SJ girl checking on Elf on the Shelf saves family from house fire
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
BART recognizes woman who helped stabbing victim
Show More
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News