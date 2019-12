Orinda City Council set to vote on temporary short-term rental ban

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council is expected to vote on a temporary ban for non-hosted short-term rentals within the city on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.The move comes after a shooting at an Airbnb rental on Halloween that left five people dead.The two proposals the council can choose between, both ban non-hosted rentals for 45 days and require property owners to be present during the rental term.One proposal would allow owners to rent out an accessory unit, while the owner stays in the main residence on the property.The other proposal would require the property owner to stay in the same building as the renter.To find out more about the upcoming vote click here.