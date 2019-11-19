Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban after deadly Halloween night shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on a proposal to temporarily ban non-hosted short term rentals within the city.

There are two proposals the council can choose between, both ban non-hosted rentals for 45 days and require property owners to be present during the rental term. One proposal would allow owners to rent out an accessory unit, while the owner stays in the main residence on the property. The other would require the property owner to stay in the same building as the renter.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

The proposed restrictions on short-term rentals comes after a deadly Halloween night shooting at an airbnb rental home where a party was being held. Five people died and several others were injured in the shooting.

Five men were arrested in connection with the shooting. However, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Monday no charges are being filed against the men.

RELATED: No charges to be filed against 5 suspects in deadly Orinda shooting
