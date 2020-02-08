Oscars

LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees - The locals you should be rooting for

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When the world tunes in to watch the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday, movie makers from around the world will award Oscars for the incredible work. But this year's Oscar Awards features a number of nominees with ties to the San Francisco Bay Area. Here are the nominees with local ties you can cheer on this weekend:

Tom Hanks - Actor in a Supporting Role - "Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

One of the most famous movie stars in the world was born in Concord, California and raised in the Bay Area. He used to live in Oakland's Fruitvale district as well as on a houseboat on Oakland's estuary. He attended Oakland's Bret Harte Middle School and graduated from Oakland's Skyline High School in 1974. In high school he worked at the Oakland Coliseum selling peanuts and after high school he attended Hayward's Chabot College.



In a New York Times editorial piece, Hanks talked about his time at Chabot and how impactful it was: "I drove past the campus a few years ago with one of my kids and summed up my two years there this way: "That place made me what I am today."

Steven Zaillian - Writing Adapted Screenplay - "The Irishman"
The screenwriter/director/producer attended Sonoma State University but graduated from San Francisco State in 1975 with a degree in Cinema because he wanted to "live in San Francisco." He previously won an Oscar for the screenplay for 'Schindler's List'. He received Oscar nomination for writing 'Gangs of New York', 'Moneyball', and 'Awakenings'. He lives in Los Angeles now with his wife and two kids.



Josh Cooley (Director), Mark Nielsen (Producer), and Jonas Rivera - Animated Feature Film - "Toy Story 4"
Cooley was born in Berkeley in 1979 and grew up in Livermore. He started at Emeryville's Pixar Studios as an intern in 2004 and worked his way up to be one of its top filmmakers.



Rivera was born in Castro Valley and graduated from San Francisco State with a degree in Film Production. He was the school's commencement speaker in 2016. He joined Pixar in 1994. Neilsen graduated from Chico state and joined Pixar in 1996.



RELATED: Oscars campaigning: How do studios lobby for Academy Awards?

Kathryn Hendrickson & Rosana Sullivan - Short Film (Animated) "Kitbull"
Sullivan attended University of San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco's Academy of Art in 2010. She started Working at Emeryville's Pixar Studios in 2011. Hendrickson started at Pixar in 2012. Their nominated film is set in San Francisco's Mission District.



Matthew Wood & David Acord - Sound Editing - "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Wood was Born in Walnut Creek, CA in 1972. Works with Acord at Marin County's Skywalker Sound. (?)

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson - Sound Mixing - "Ad Astra"
Both work at Marin County's Skywalker Sound.

Roger Guyett and Patrick Tubach - Visual Effects - "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Russell Earl - Visual Effects - "Avengers: Endgame"
Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Pablo Helman and Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli - Visual Effects - "The Irishman"
Helman Works at Lucasfilm. Estebecorena and Grabli work at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoemeryvillemarinlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsmoviesmoviepixarlucasfilm
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oscars campaigning: How do studios lobby for Academy Awards?
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News