LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees - The locals you should be rooting for

Tom Hanks - Actor in a Supporting Role - "Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
One of the most famous movie stars in the world was born in Concord, California and raised in the Bay Area. He used to live in Oakland's Fruitvale district as well as on a houseboat on Oakland's estuary. He attended Oakland's Bret Harte Middle School and graduated from Oakland's Skyline High School in 1974. In high school he worked at the Oakland Coliseum selling peanuts and after high school he attended Hayward's Chabot College.
In a New York Times editorial piece, Hanks talked about his time at Chabot and how impactful it was: "I drove past the campus a few years ago with one of my kids and summed up my two years there this way: "That place made me what I am today."
Steven Zaillian - Writing Adapted Screenplay - "The Irishman"
The screenwriter/director/producer attended Sonoma State University but graduated from San Francisco State in 1975 with a degree in Cinema because he wanted to "live in San Francisco." He previously won an Oscar for the screenplay for 'Schindler's List'. He received Oscar nomination for writing 'Gangs of New York', 'Moneyball', and 'Awakenings'. He lives in Los Angeles now with his wife and two kids.
Congrats to alum Steve Zaillian (B.A. ’75) who received an #OscarNom for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Irishman.” He is no stranger to the Oscars. He received an #Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Schindler’s List” in 1994. @sfstatelca #GatorGreat @sfsualumni #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/gbsSEf53SE— SF State (@SFSU) January 13, 2020
Josh Cooley (Director), Mark Nielsen (Producer), and Jonas Rivera - Animated Feature Film - "Toy Story 4"
Cooley was born in Berkeley in 1979 and grew up in Livermore. He started at Emeryville's Pixar Studios as an intern in 2004 and worked his way up to be one of its top filmmakers.
Toy Story cosplay looked great! Complete with Gabby Gabby, new Bo Peep outfit, Forky and Combat Carl! pic.twitter.com/VNVAjWKDEW— Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) June 16, 2019
Rivera was born in Castro Valley and graduated from San Francisco State with a degree in Film Production. He was the school's commencement speaker in 2016. He joined Pixar in 1994. Neilsen graduated from Chico state and joined Pixar in 1996.
ICYMI: #SFSU alum & @DisneyPixar producer Jonas Rivera is this year's Commencement speaker! https://t.co/VrKS0lrInj pic.twitter.com/UAAfjTvkv7— SF State (@SFSU) April 19, 2016
Kathryn Hendrickson & Rosana Sullivan - Short Film (Animated) "Kitbull"
Sullivan attended University of San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco's Academy of Art in 2010. She started Working at Emeryville's Pixar Studios in 2011. Hendrickson started at Pixar in 2012. Their nominated film is set in San Francisco's Mission District.
Matthew Wood & David Acord - Sound Editing - "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Wood was Born in Walnut Creek, CA in 1972. Works with Acord at Marin County's Skywalker Sound. (?)
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson - Sound Mixing - "Ad Astra"
Both work at Marin County's Skywalker Sound.
Roger Guyett and Patrick Tubach - Visual Effects - "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.
Russell Earl - Visual Effects - "Avengers: Endgame"
Works at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.
Pablo Helman and Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli - Visual Effects - "The Irishman"
Helman Works at Lucasfilm. Estebecorena and Grabli work at Industrial Light and Magic in San Francisco.
