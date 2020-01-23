Oscars

2020 Oscars performers include Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman

LOS ANGELES -- Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday.

"We're excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.

The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

It was announced earlier this week that Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on as presenters. Additional talent announcements are expected in the weeks to come.

Here's the full list of best original song nominees:

  • "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" - Performed by Randy Newman
    Music and Lyric by Randy Newman


  • "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" - Performed by Elton JohnMusic by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

  • "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" - Performed by Chrissy Metz
    Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

  • "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" - Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA
    Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez


  • "Stand Up" from "Harriet" - Performed by Cynthia Erivo
    Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo


SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesacademy awardsaward showstelevisionhollywoodmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News