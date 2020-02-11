Oscars

Oscars 2020: Bay Area Korean Americans, film veterans celebrate Parasite's big win

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Parasite's big win at The 92nd Academy Awards had many in the Bay Area celebrating, including Korean Americans and veterans of the film industry.

The Korean film that explores issues of class with a horror comedy twist won best director for Bong Joon Ho and a historic nod for best picture, the first awarded in the category to a foreign film.




Parasite fans Eddo Kim and Clara Lee held their own little Oscars party to root for the movie.

At SFFILM, they've been championing foreign cinema for a long time and they're thrilled the Oscars are finally taking notice.

RELATED: 'Parasite' wins Oscars best picture, making history as 1st foreign-language film to win top Academy Award

"What's so special about this win is that this is a film that succeeded with audiences because it was very much a movie of itself. It wasn't trying to be a Korean version of an American film," said SFFILM programming director Rachel Rosen

At Eddo and Clara's store 'Queen's' in the Inner Sunset, you can get even get a taste of the movie.

"This is the Parasite combo," said Lee holding up two instant meal fares that feature prominently in the film.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold

"We're contemplating possibly doing a weekend special," said Kim.

For the cast and crew, including director Bong Joon Ho the one word to describe the night likely "unbelievable." But in a few words, for his Korean American fans, this:

"We're just super proud," said Kim.

RELATED: Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscolos angelesoscarsacademy awardsmoviehollywoodsouth koreaparasiteu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News