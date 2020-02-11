Oscars 2020: Bay Area Korean Americans, film veterans celebrate Parasite's big win

The Korean film that explores issues of class with a horror comedy twist won best director for Bong Joon Ho and a historic nod for best picture, the first awarded in the category to a foreign film.
Parasite fans Eddo Kim and Clara Lee held their own little Oscars party to root for the movie.
At SFFILM, they've been championing foreign cinema for a long time and they're thrilled the Oscars are finally taking notice.
"What's so special about this win is that this is a film that succeeded with audiences because it was very much a movie of itself. It wasn't trying to be a Korean version of an American film," said SFFILM programming director Rachel Rosen
At Eddo and Clara's store 'Queen's' in the Inner Sunset, you can get even get a taste of the movie.
"This is the Parasite combo," said Lee holding up two instant meal fares that feature prominently in the film.
"We're contemplating possibly doing a weekend special," said Kim.
For the cast and crew, including director Bong Joon Ho the one word to describe the night likely "unbelievable." But in a few words, for his Korean American fans, this:
"We're just super proud," said Kim.
