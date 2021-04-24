Chadwick Boseman once shared why it'd be 'meaningful' to be honored by the Academy

LOS ANGELES -- There's no question Chadwick Boseman left an indelible mark on Hollywood.The late actor, who died at the age of 43 in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, has been posthumously nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."During a press run in 2018 for "Black Panther," Boseman told ABC Audio the significance of being recognized by the Academy for his work."I think it would be -- it's meaningful any time any film is acknowledged," he said. "And any part of a film -- whether it be behind the scenes, design, director, performers -- is always meaningful to be acknowledged by the Academy."Boseman is the seventh actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nod. If he wins, he would follow in the footsteps of Peter Finch for "Network" in 1977 and Heath Ledger for "The Dark Knight" in 2009.Boseman said "being a part of the Academy" gave him a certain understanding of just how important the Oscars race is."Because ... I know the caliber of people that are in there," he said. "And that actually vote and care about this art form that we do."