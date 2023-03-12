George Pennacchio interviews James Hong at the Oscars from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Oscars 2023: Oddsmakers bet on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to win it all

For those who don't want to wait, go ahead and offer congratulations to "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Oddsmakers say it'll win at least six Oscars this year.

Yes, you can bet on the Oscars (in some states, anyway). FanDuel Sportsbook is among the many that has offered odds on the biggest categories, and it predicts - as many others do - that "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the night's big winner.

A breakdown of some of their bets:

- Best picture, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best actress, Michelle Yeoh

- Best actor, Brendan Fraser

- Best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is nominated for 11 Oscars, making it the most nominated film at this year's Academy Awards.

"The title of the movie was the goal. Can we capture this feeling of kind of sensory overload, which is sort of how modern life feels to us," said Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed with Daniel Kwan. "And it's very validating to have people say they felt the same way, that they watched our kind of crazy movie, but actually felt like it was relatable.

The directing pair, affectionately known as "The Daniels," could take home trophies for writing, directing and producing.

"I think when you read a script like ours," said Kwan, "when you say 'yes,' that is like jumping off a cliff and hoping you can build a parachute on the way down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.