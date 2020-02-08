Arts & Entertainment

Oscars fashion: How designers can win big, too

By Sandy A. Kenyon
NEW YORK CITY -- When Regina King took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year, she wasn't the only winner.

"I was in the lobby of a hotel in L.A.," said designer Fernando Garcia. "And everybody was watching on a big screen, and nobody knew who I was, obviously. But I was screaming at the screen, 'That's my dress!'"

The idea is to be so timeless the dress will never look dated when the photos are seen in years to come, says Alex Badia from WWD.

"It was perfect, because it's going to go down in history as a beautiful dress," he said. "She won fashion. She won an Academy Award."

A year later Badia talks about the 'Regina King effect' as more stars are wearing white.

"Something that worked for someone, you're going to see it next year on someone else," he said.

King's dress bore the label of Oscar de la Renta, where designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim share the title of Creative Director.
But they also have their own company called Monse.

"Everybody's different," said Garcia. "And you have to make sure you're addressing that person's personality in your design."

But even the designers don't know who will wear what on Oscar night.

"When they change their mind, it's normal," said Kim.

Even if a celebrity doesn't wear a designer's dress to the red carpet, there's another way to win.
"After the ceremony, the actresses go back to their room, get changed and go back to the after-party, the Vanity Fair party," said Kim.

That's where Brie Larsen wore a Monse design after winning an Oscar four years ago.

"And we had no idea how much attention that would get!" Garcia told me.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentacademy awardsoscarsred carpet fashionfashionsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News