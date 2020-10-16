our america living while black

Our America: Living While Black - Racism and Inequality Resources, Info

Go beyond the statistics to explore racism, inequality and structural barriers impacting Black families across the country.
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour america living while blackblack lives mattereducationschoolshousingracismpoliticsu.s. & worldrace in americapolicerace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia: WATCH LIVE
PG&E restores power to some Bay Area customers
Glass Fire: Family fights to save winery from wildfire
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Pandemic worsens food, income disparities in Silicon Valley
Oakland, Portland sue over use of federal agents at protests
SF-based company uses AI to limit wasted work time at home
Show More
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Expert talks COVID-19 holiday travel concerns
Experts answers EDD, unemployment questions
MAP: PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News