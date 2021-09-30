'Apocalyptic proportions': Oakland teacher describes flea infestation that shut down 2 schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday."The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus," the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other in East Oakland."We start seeing kids like 'what?!' There are literally little tiny fleas all over, the kids started jumping around saying 'oh my gosh Ms. Wilson! What is this? What is this?' They're taking them off each other and they're biting and scratching," says Kathryn Wilson, who teaches 5th Grade at Esperanza Elementary.She says the flea problem started two weeks ago. Students and teachers were bit by the pests."By the time we got home all of her face was like, she had insect bites from the fleas, and I was like, 'oh my God what happened?'" says Elizabeth Pena, whose 5th grader got bit by the fleas.Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement."Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs," the statement said.Wilson is frustrated that teachers had to threaten not to show up to get help. Oakland Unified School District representative John Sasaki says the district has been trying to remedy the problem."Unfortunately the treatments haven't had the desired effect, at least as quickly as we'd like, so we decided we had to step up our game," says Sasaki.Wilson is just hopeful that this doesn't happen again."They were just covered in fleas from their shoulders down to their ankles, more fleas than I have ever seen, I've never seen anything like that. It was like apocalyptic proportions," says Wilson.The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and "have seen issues with raccoons," the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students."Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved" when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.