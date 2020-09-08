San Francisco event space building 'outdoor, socially distanced' phone bank ahead of election 

At Manny's, an event space in San Francisco's Mission District known for hosting political events, they're taking a page from nearby restaurants and moving their phone bank operation literally to the streets. The owner Manny Yekutiel has commissioned cubicles -- which he's dubbed "victory booths" -- to be built right on Valencia.
"We've continued to do our part even in the face of the pandemic and now we have a plan to use space outside Manny's to help win the election with a set of victory booths," Yekutiel wrote on a GoFundMe page, where he is raising funds for the initiative.
"We're going to build the country's first outdoor, socially distanced, victory booths!" he added.
Yekutiel said his vision is to build phone banking booths where people can gather to "eat, drink, and call into swing states to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
More than $11,000 has been raised so far. A phone banking event is planned for Monday night.
