Pennsylvania man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to six months in prison for trafficking protected turtles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers on Thursday was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution for poaching thousands of protected diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey and illegally selling them.

In a deal with prosecutors, Sommers pleaded guilty in February to false-labeling of packages containing terrapins.

Diamondback terrapins are a semi-aquatic species of turtle native to brackish waters in eastern and southern United States.

They aren't found in Pennsylvania, where Sommers resided, but have a dwindling habitat range in New Jersey.

Terrapins are prized in the reptile pet trade for their unique shell markings.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by international treaty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvania newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
2 puppies stolen from SF shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
With Authority: Joe Lacob and Kevon Looney of the Warriors
Student in custody after threats to 'shoot up' Palo Alto school, police say
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Show More
SFPD Sergeant charged in false fire alarm: I-Team update
Cake lovers prepare to say goodbye to 'The Prolific Oven'
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
More TOP STORIES News