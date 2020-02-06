Florida troopers arrest 2 men after finding narcotics in bag labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs'

MIAMI -- Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled "Bag Full of Drugs," Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state's Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" deputies wrote on Facebook. "Our K-9's can read."

Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaillegal drugsdrug arrestdrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP investigating 2nd shooting in East Bay in less than 24 hours
Latest update on coronavirus outbreak in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Flames engulf truck in the East Bay
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
North Bay man shunned since returning home from China
Preschool pets mutilated and killed in Millbrae
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues today, isolated areas of fog along coast in the AM
Man accused of killing BART rider thrown out of court
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
SF Democrats not at all surprised by impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News