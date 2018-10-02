Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON --
A Pentagon spokesman says authorities found at least two packages suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans.

Spokesman Chris Sherwood said the FBI was investigating and few details were available. He said the packages had been found Monday at a delivery facility that is on the Pentagon grounds but not inside the main building that includes the offices of the defense secretary.

Sherwood said the packages were addressed to a person at the Pentagon. He would not reveal the name.

Ricin is part of the waste "mash" produced when castor oil is made. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if it is made into a partially purified material or refined, ricin can be used as a weapon capable of causing death under certain circumstances.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible next 2 days
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
First rain of season triggers chaotic commute in Bay Area
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Show More
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
More News