49ers vs Packers: Niners sell out first NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced a sellout for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.It's the first time the 49ers are hosting an NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara.The team set a new record after welcoming 71,649 fans to the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.Fans looking to buy tickets to the game are asked to visit a verified website.NFC Championship Game is set for 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.