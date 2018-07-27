A pair of wildfires sparked Friday afternoon in Mendocino County.The bigger of the fires, the River Fire, has burned at least 400 acres near Hopland. It destroyed a mobile home, several other structures and several vehicles.Some people in Sonoma County received mobile alerts about this fire, but the sheriff's office says there are no evacuation orders.The sheriff's office says that because of where cellphone towers are located, the cellphones of some people in northern Sonoma County were picking up the emergency alerts and evacuation warnings meant for neighboring Mendocino County.The other fire, called the Ranch Fire, burned 175 acres near Ukiah and is now threatening a handful of homes.Cal Fire reported a firefighter injured but did not give any more details.