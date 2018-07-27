WILDFIRE

Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County, with one burning 400 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

A pair of wildfires sparked Friday afternoon in Mendocino County. (KGO-TV)

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --
A pair of wildfires sparked Friday afternoon in Mendocino County.

The bigger of the fires, the River Fire, has burned at least 400 acres near Hopland. It destroyed a mobile home, several other structures and several vehicles.

RELATED: How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live

Some people in Sonoma County received mobile alerts about this fire, but the sheriff's office says there are no evacuation orders.

The sheriff's office says that because of where cellphone towers are located, the cellphones of some people in northern Sonoma County were picking up the emergency alerts and evacuation warnings meant for neighboring Mendocino County.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

The other fire, called the Ranch Fire, burned 175 acres near Ukiah and is now threatening a handful of homes.

Cal Fire reported a firefighter injured but did not give any more details.

For more stories about the wildfires burning across California, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal firedestroyed homesfirefightersNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
Possible blackouts during high fire conditions
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
WILDFIRE
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
Yosemite Valley to remain closed due to Ferguson Fire
Redding police chief loses home in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 90 percent contained
More wildfire
Top Stories
Damage from Carr Fire devastates residents as flames rage on
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
Yosemite Valley to remain closed due to Ferguson Fire
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire
Show More
Redding police chief loses home in Shasta County's Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
Some Carr Fire evacuees now staying in Bay Area
More News