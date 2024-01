LIVE: Search underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe closes all lifts, CA resort says

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- An avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Wednesday morning has shut down the mountain, the resort says.

The resort says the avalanche happened at 9:30 a.m. above the GS gully area of KT-22 on the Palisades side.

A search of the area is currently underway on the mountain and both Alpine and Palisades have been closed for the day.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, told The Associated Press there are "no confirmed reports" of people trapped but search teams are assessing the area.

Palisades Tahoe changed its name from Squaw Valley in 2021, a year after the famed resort announced it would jettison its old name.

Palisades is a sister resort of Alpine, formerly known as Alpine Meadows, which had one of the worst avalanches in California history in 1982, where seven people were killed.

