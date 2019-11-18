Air Force veteran and Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Palo Alto city worker and veteran has died after being injured on the job, the city said Sunday.
City officials say Donatus Okhamina was injured while working on a transformer yesterday and later died.
He was an experienced electrical lineman who joined the city this month.
He also served in the United States Air Force.
Okhamina leaves behind a wife and four daughters between six and 17-years-old.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for his memorial.
Flags will be at half staff in Palo Alto to honor him.
