Air Force veteran and Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job

This undated photo provided by the City of Palo Alto shows city worker Donatus Okhamina, who died after being injured on the job. (City of Palo Alto)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Palo Alto city worker and veteran has died after being injured on the job, the city said Sunday.

City officials say Donatus Okhamina was injured while working on a transformer yesterday and later died.

He was an experienced electrical lineman who joined the city this month.

He also served in the United States Air Force.

Okhamina leaves behind a wife and four daughters between six and 17-years-old.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for his memorial.

Flags will be at half staff in Palo Alto to honor him.
