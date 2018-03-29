SCHOOL THREAT

Palo Alto high school lockdown lifted after threat deemed safe

A police vehicle is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
A lockdown at Palo Alto High School has been lifted after a threat called into police on Thursday afternoon was deemed safe.

Police wrote on Twitter at 12:49 p.m. about the threat directed at the school at 50 Embarcadero Road. At about 2 p.m., police tweeted again that the phoned-in threat was likely a hoax.

During the lockdown, officials told residents to expect a "heavy police presence" in the area while officers investigated the threat.

Take a look at the Palo Alto police tweets below for a look at how the day unfolded.

Click here for a look at the latest threats made at schools here in the Bay Area and across the country.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatschool safetyschool lockdownschool lockdownstudentsinvestigationpolicePalo Alto
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SCHOOL THREAT
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at school in San Ramon
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
More school threat
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News