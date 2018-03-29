Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen

Palo Alto police are increasing patrols in the area where a man pointed a gun to a teenager's head and sexually assaulted her.The attack happened on a trail along Arastradero Road just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police she was jogging when a man armed with a gun pulled her off the path and attacked her.Police scoured the area for about two hours before ending the active search."I can assure you that we've got all the resources at our department's disposal and others from other agencies actively working on this case to try and locate this suspect and bring him to justice," said Capt. Zach Perron, Palo Alto Police Dept.The victim was injured, but will recover. Police say the suspect is in his 30s, about 5'10", and was wearing a black sweatshirt with a bear logo on it.