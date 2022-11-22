At least 1 shot fired into restaurant at shopping center in Palo Alto, police say; no one hurt

Officers are at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced on Monday.

An unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, police said. No one was struck or injured.

Police have secured the scene. The 100 block of El Camino Real has been closed in both directions. People are advised to avoid the area.

Officers suspect that the gunshots came from a handgun in a moving vehicle. Any motive or intended targets are unknown at this time.

