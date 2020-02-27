Unlimited refills? Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service

You may get your TV, movies, and music through subscription services. So, what about coffee?

Panera Bread is now offering a coffee subscription. For $8.99 a month, you can get unlimited coffee at Panera Bread locations.

You can redeem your subscription once up to every two hours with unlimited refills while you're in the cafe.

You subscribe online through Panera's website, in the subscriptions section of the Panera Bread app, or at a kiosk where available at Panera locations.

Panera Bread has been testing out the subscription service in several markets over the past few months, but is now rolling it out nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Solano County resident treated, origin unknown
Report finds racial disparity in BART citations
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
ABC7 talks riders about their concerns about Bart
Show More
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on freeway
WATCH IN 60: New NorCal coronavirus patient, Safeway expansion plans
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
Man caught on camera riding longboard across South Bay freeway
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News