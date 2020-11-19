Doctor explains psychology behind panic buying as Bay Area stores brace for holiday rush

Psychologists say it's no surprise people are searching for basic goods such as toilet paper to help provide a sense of comfort during these challenging times.
RELATED: Toilet Paper, paper towels nowhere to be found, again, in many Bay Area grocery stores
"We have to kind of try to remind ourselves to push back on fear," said Santa Clara University psychology professor Dr. Thomas Plante. "People are scared, and when they are scared, they're going to kind of circle the wagons and find coping strategies that may be again more psychologically consoling, rather than logically consoling."
Thankfully, not all stores are experiencing this sort of chaos, which is certainly a relief for shoppers who say it's important to remain calm.
"We're all in it together," said Campbell resident Carter King, who stopped by Zanotto's Market in Willow Glen on Wednesday to pick up some groceries.
VIDEO: How would a California curfew work? Are they effective? UCSF doctor weighs in
"It's the golden rule, this time of year, I think it's so important. Just think about what you would want other people to do for you," said King.
Zanotto's officials are getting ready for the holiday rush and say they've had no problem keeping items in stock.
"We've been very careful about how many people are in our stores," said Khadija Zanotto, the company's vice president of marketing. "We're eliminating a lot of displays on the sales floor to allow our people to spread out."
RELATED: As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, grocery stores again limit sale of toilet paper, paper towels
In addition, Zanotto's has extended its operating hours to make it easier for folks to shop. They're also encouraging customers to buy shelf-stable items like boxed stuffing or canned vegetables this week.
"That way, when we come into Thanksgiving week, we have a little bit smaller basket sizes, maybe missing some of those miscellaneous dry goods, and so we can keep moving people faster through the line," said Zanotto.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic