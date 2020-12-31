Business

Papa John's sets aside $2.5M to give bonuses to frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Papa John's employees are getting a holiday bonus.

The pizza chain's frontline workers, 14,000 of them, are being rewarded for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Papa John's allocated $2.5 million for the special year-end bonuses.

The company said its employees' dedication and great customer service were key to the company's success during a difficult time.

The pizza giant said it also hired 30,000 new team members in 2020--many who lost their previous jobs due to the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskentuckymoneycoronaviruspersonal financeu.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF extends stay-at-home order indefinitely
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
COVID-19 pandemic triggers NYE closures in SF
When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check where you are in line
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mill Valley
BofA freezes unemployment benefit accounts just before holiday
VIDEO: Ring in 2021 with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Goodbye 2020: Here's what happened this year
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
New video in case of teen wrongly accused of stealing phone
More TOP STORIES News