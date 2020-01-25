Papyrus to close all stationery, greeting card stores nationwide, including 14 in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stationery and greeting card retailer Papyrus will be closing its 260 stores, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Fortune magazine is reporting that the retailer is poised to shutter its 260 stores, including 14 in the Bay Area.
Papyrus' website is now pushing a 20-40% off sale as well as in-store sales, with all final sales.
Papyrus traces its roots to 1950. At one time, Papyrus had some 450 locations nationwide.
While Papyrus retail stores are set to close, Papyrus products will still be sold in other retailers.
The statement read:
"Schurman Retail group wants to thank you, our wonderful customers for so many years of loyal patronage. Unfortunately, we regret that we are closing our stores. We hope that through our artistic, thoughtful greeting cards and our personal expression products that we were able to inspire you to celebrate and honor the special people in your lives, creating meaningful moments along the way. We truly appreciate all of your business and will miss serving your needs. We will cherish the memories. The Papyrus brand lives on and we hope you will still find joy in it."
