And then there is this---With more than 600 people still listed as missing, the search continues for remains. The finding, unfortunately, seems inevitable. Searching every property, every abandoned vehicle. #Paradise #abc7nos #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EVIpLcflEe — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 16, 2018

This used to be the overhanging light in a service station in #Paradise. #abc7now #CampFire Fire is capricious. pic.twitter.com/40pjuzgXYT — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 16, 2018

Putting up his second traffic signal of the day. Twelve to go. And then an entire city. #Paradise #CampFire #abc7now pic.twitter.com/2ZHLEEjk3X — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 16, 2018

Colored tags outside of properties all have meanings. Yellow indicated searched. Red means they found human remains. #CampFire #abc7now #Paradise pic.twitter.com/yfdqJlDSuq — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 16, 2018

We have heard from many fire victims and evacuees in the last few days.All want to go home.Most wonder why, more than a week after their homes burned, the roadblocks remain.If they were to actually enter the burn zone, they might understand why."I am going to call this more like a tsunami. A tidal wave of fire," said Captain Rich Crawford, who works as a PIO for Cal Fire.We found him while taking a careful drive around the Paradise no one ever imagined, or can even comprehend when they see it, first-hand."It was amazing to see everything just gone," said Chris Flores.Flores spent today replacing burned, fallen, and broken traffic lights and signals. He had put up two when we found him, with 12 more to go, and then a city beyond that.The hazards are everywhere, from trees that could fall at any moment, to downed wires, toxic burn sites.And, some 600 people remain unaccounted for as the search for human remains continues block by block.The yellow tags? Those are good news. "It means the property has been searched," said Captain Crawford.All part of a painstaking process still in its beginning phases.Paradise is no place yet, for the uninitiated.