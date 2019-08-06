Paradise Police Department offering $20,000 bonus to attract new officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Paradise Police Department is offering a $20,000 signing bonus for officers willing to transfer to the department. It's looking to fill its 15-officer staff.
The police chief says it has been difficult finding experienced officers to work in Paradise. Positions have opened up because nearly every officer lost their home in last year's Camp Fire and left the community.
Officers who have at least one year of experience will get the bonus.
More information about how to apply can be found here.
