LAREDO, Texas --The parents of a 3-year-old girl are accused of putting her remains in a container full of acid.
Monica Dominguez and Gerardo Zavala-Loredo are facing multiple charges related to the investigation surrounding the death of their daughter.
Laredo police say the parents told them they were trying to dispose of the girl's remains after she drowned without adult supervision.
After getting an anonymous tip Thursday, police say they found a bucket with the remains hidden inside one of the couple's bedroom closets.
Webb County's district attorney said the scene was overwhelming.
"As you can imagine, it's very difficult for all of us in law enforcement and for the first responders to be in a situation to come across a scene like we did yesterday," said Laredo and Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.
Both of the parents have been charged with evidence tampering, endangering a child and abuse of a corpse.
Judge Leticia Martinez granted Dominguez a $175,000 bond and Zavala-Loredo a $125,000 bond. Both of them remain at the county jail.
Dominguez had a previous probation charge from an injury to a child case and with this arrest she violated her probation,.
Meanwhile, Zavala-Loredo has an immigration hold because he is in the U.S. illegally.
According to KGNS, the couple's four other children are now with child protective services.