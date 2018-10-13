Parents claim New York City claim school bus aide punched 9-year-old who has autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the school bus aide's alleged assault on a 9-year-old with autism.

By
HAWTHORNE, Westchester County --
A violent confrontation between a boy with autism and a school bus aide has been referred to a state agency that investigates mistreatment of people with special needs.

Evan Lora's parents claim a bus paraprofessional struck their 9-year-old son, leaving bruises on his forehead and cheek.

The incident occurred on September 28 while he was being driven from his Bronx home to Hawthorne Country Day School.

Evan, who is non-verbal, became agitated and bit the paraprofessional on the finger, but his mother, Luz Lora, believes he was hit in retaliation and not self-defense.

"We have no idea what happened to him," she said. "What caused him to act this way with the para? I have no idea."

RELATED: Bay Area college freshman overcomes adversity, gives back to nonprofit that helps abused children

Westchester County police say there is not enough evidence to file criminal charges.

Investigators reviewed video from the bus, concluding the boy was the aggressor.

The matter has been sent to New York State's Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs to determine whether the paraprofessional was properly qualified.

"I think that most of these matrons and health aides don't have the proper training to take care of kids," dad Antonio Lora said. "Especially in situations like this."

The Lora family says they are not satisfied with the system.

"The system has failed us," Luz Lora said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultchild abuseschool buschild injuredbus driverbusstudentsstudent safetyautismNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area college freshman helps abused children with donated toys
Top Stories
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
100-year-old foundry closes to make way for Google transit village
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Red flag warning issued for critical fire conditions in the Bay Area
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler
49ers, Packers ready for primetime matchup
Raiders, Seahawks renew rivalry with visit to London
2 people injured after small plane parachutes into vehicle
SF tech company CloudFlare uses lava lamps in an unusual way
More News