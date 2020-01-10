Society

Parents want teacher fired for nudging napping preschooler with her foot

New Orleans -- Parents are calling for a New Orleans teacher to be fired after she was caught on camera nudging a napping preschooler with her foot.

A fellow educator, Dominique Birotte recorded the scene hoping officials would do something about it.

She says she released the clip when they didn't, leading a small protest outside Crocker College Prep.

The school viewed the incident differently saying Birotte only posted the video because she was let go.

They say that they don't condone the teacher's actions and they have talked to her.

Officials say the parent of the child seen in the video had a chance to watch it.

As of Jan. 9, the teacher still had her job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschoolsteacher
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News