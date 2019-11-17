Park ranger stabbed after freeway pursuit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A park ranger was recovering Sunday morning after being stabbed on a freeway.Police say an on-duty park ranger followed a suspect's car onto the freeway after seeing the suspect yelling at other drivers.The suspect crashed into the center divide of the connector ramp near the 7th Street off-ramp.As the ranger was getting out of the car, the suspect stabbed him.Passersby helped the ranger and detained the suspect until police arrived and arrested him.The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.The ranger was treated and released on the scene.