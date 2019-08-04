Park remains closed after shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday morning's massacre in El Paso comes less than a week after the mass shooting in Gilroy.

People are still arriving at Christmas Hill Park, the scene of Sunday's tragedy at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, to retrieve belongings.

Parts of the venue are still a crime scene.

Teams of federal, state and local law enforcement officers are still processing the area for evidence.

Residents say they're ready to clean up reminders of the violence.

"It takes a lot of effort and a lot of people have arranged their whole schedules to tear the festival down and get it ready to be a park again," said Alan Heinzen, a festival volunteer.

Three people died. At least a dozen were wounded.

The coroner said on Friday that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
