Parking control car overturns, shutting down streets in San Francisco's Cow Hollow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A parking control officer's vehicle overturned and at least one other car is damaged after a crash in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.

SKY7 flew over the scene on Union Street, which is closed between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.

That's affecting Muni service on the 41 and 45 lines.

There is no word if anyone has been hurt.

Police are working to find out who was at fault.
