PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Parkland students slam clear backpacks: 'We want real change'

EMBED </>More Videos

Stoneman Douglas students are decrying clear backpacks as a temporary fix to a larger issue and bemoaning their sudden loss of privacy. (Alyssa Goldfarb/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
PARKLAND, Fla. --
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are not happy about the clear backpacks they've been issued as a safety measure, decrying them as a temporary fix to a larger issue and bemoaning their sudden loss of privacy.

Officials issued the backpacks to 3,200 students on Monday, nearly two months after a shooting rampage on campus that left 17 students and faculty members dead, in an effort to prevent weapons from being brought onto campus. Investigators say the shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was carrying a black duffel bag and a backpack as he snuck an AR-15 onto campus shortly before dismissal on Feb. 14.

"As much as I appreciate the effort, we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons," student Lauren Hogg wrote on Twitter after calling the backpacks "almost as transparent as the NRA's agenda."

Other frustrated students are now using the backpacks themselves as a canvas upon which to express their dissatisfaction.

Several students have adorned their clear backpacks with $1.05 pricetags, a reference to the amount of money they say Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has accepted from the NRA divided by the number of students in the state. Students have co-opted that figure as their worth in Rubio's eyes, noting that the clear backpacks themselves are "probably worth more than my life."



"You can see through our backpacks, but we can see through your B.S.," read a sign in another student's backpack.

Many students have added March for Our Lives patches to their backpacks, as well as "We call B.S." pins and "Protect students, not guns" signs.


Dismayed at the lack of privacy afforded by the clear bags, one student noted that tampons are all a search of her backpack would yield. Male student Cameron Kasky filled his clear backpack with feminine hygiene products and called for expanded access to health products on Twitter.



Others have questioned whether or not the clear bags actually do anything to protect them from gun violence, urging officials to address what they view as the root of the problem: lax gun laws.

"If we're not going to do anything about our lax gun laws, then my son needs a bulletproof backpack, not a clear one," one student's mother wrote on Twitter with a photo of her son wearing his clear backpack.

Amid the criticism, Michigan firearms manufacturer Pantheon Arms took to social media to show how an AR-15 could, in fact, be disassembled and transported in a small backpack.



The clear backpacks are just one of a number of security measures instituted since the shooting. Access to school buildings has been severely restricted, and the district will soon issue metal-detecting wands to officers at the school, according to the Associated Press. Sports bags and instrument cases are also being searched upon entry to the campus.

In a memo to parents, Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson pledged to "balance both convenience/privacy with safety/security" while implementing the new security measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingschool safetygun violenceu.s. & worldfloridasocial mediateenagers
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Florida deputy who failed to confront school shooter gets pension
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News