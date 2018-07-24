WILDFIRE

Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Park officials announced that they will be closing a large part of Yosemite National Park due to smoke from the Ferguson Fire.

Officials said that Wawona to Yosemite Valley will be closed starting noon on Wednesday. Visitors and campers at the park are being asked to leave.

Guests can exit the park using Highway 120 and 41.

Officials said the temporary closure is expected to last until Sunday, July 29, 2018. The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is also closed.

A firebreak being set up off of highway 41 also plays a factor in the park closure, officials said that safety is a concern

For employees that cannot evacuate there will be limited services available and a cooling center for residents to get fresh air and escape the smoke.

If you have reserved a campground, officials said will be refunded and should receive a call regarding your campground reservation. It is not known if hotel guests will receive any refunds.
