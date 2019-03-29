"We started to smell gas in the plane": Passengers describe odor that diverted SFO-bound flight

CHANTILLY, Va. -- An SFO-bound flight from the Washington,D.C. region was diverted after takeoff after passengers say they began to smell jet fuel fumes inside the cabin.United Airlines flight 1675 from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was headed to San Francisco on Friday morning."The moment we took off, we began smelling gas in the plane," explained passenger Frankie Lawrence.Passengers said the pilot quickly made an announcement that they would be landing to investigate the issue.The plane was diverted to Dulles International Airport."I was in the middle of the plane and I didn't smell it but my eyes were burning. I just thought it was allergies," explained Scott Seely. " But when we left the plane you got the front end you could really smell it at the front of the plane."Authorities said seven passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.United said in a statement that customers would be rebooked on flights to San Francisco from Dulles.