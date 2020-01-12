Julian Edelman, New England Patriots wide receiver, arrested for alleged vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Redwood City native Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots was arrested for allegedly jumping on the hood of a car.

The incident happened Saturday evening around 9 p.m. in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

It's unclear what prompted Edelman to jump onto the car but he did cause "damage," police added.

Police arrested him for misdemeanor vandalism, reports say.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

The Patriots wide receiver was last year's Superbowl MVP.

On Instagram, Celtic's star Paul Pierce posted this photo of him and Edelman the same evening.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesarrestvandalismnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by Muni train in SF's Visitacion Valley
Volcano erupts near Manila, officials warn of 'volcanic tsunami'
Survivors of deadly Antioch crash return to site one year later
SF high school robotics team hit twice by thieves before big competition
AccuWeather forecast: Freezing morning temperatures
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
49er Faithful rejoice over Saturday's blowout win over Vikings
Show More
49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium
Property owner offers to pay for moving homeless moms occupying vacant Oakland home
Alert regarding 'incident' at nuclear plant sent 'in error'
Man who wrote 'SOS' in snow saved after 23 days in Alaskan wilderness
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News