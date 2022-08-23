Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to DUI with injury charge for Napa Co. crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The husband of Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury for a May car crash in Napa County.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul involved in car crash before DUI arrest in Napa Co., CHP says

Another count against him was dismissed in the interest of justice.

Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. He already has four days credit for time served. The judge ruled that one remaining jail day can be spent doing community service.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

He also has to submit to blood, breath or urine test if required by law enforcement if they suspect he is driving under the influence again. And he has to spend one year with an ignition interlock device.

Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in California

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the wine country town of Yountville that was hit by a 2014 Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of the injuries sustained by the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep. Pelosi was ordered Tuesday to pay $4,927.53 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages as well as a standard $150 restitution fine

Pelosi has been married to the powerful Democratic speaker since 1963.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live