The Pawnee Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and is threatening hundreds of others near the community of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County.

The Pawnee Fire in Lake County is now 73 percent contained.Evacuation orders that covered 500 homes and about 1,000 residents of the Spring Valley area were lifted Wednesday and people who were forced to flee over the weekend were allowed to return home, Lake County sheriff's Lt. Corey Paulich said.All evacuations had been lifted by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.Denise Ogle's home along with three others on Wolf Creek Road did not survive the flames. She did hot have insurance and not by oversight. "I couldn't get fire insurance when I moved here. Nobody was giving out insurance," she said.At least 22 structures have been destroyed.The blaze burning through dry brush, grass and timber had scorched 13,700 acres since it started on Saturday.The fire's spread was slowing, but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn't over, state fire officials warned.