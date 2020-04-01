Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Bay Area residents affected by COVID-19 crisis concerned about making April rent

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is extreme anxiety throughout most communities in the Bay Area for those who don't have income flowing in right now and don't know how they will meet their basic needs including rent.

RELATED: Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during coronavirus pandemic: Ordinances city by city

One Millbrae family is reeling from the closure of their foot massage salon and spa, which is not considered an essential business and cannot remain open.

"The rent for the commercial space for the business that's $3,000 to $4,000 a month, a huge amount, as well as my student loans. There's a bunch of expenses catching up and it's hard when you don't have a job," said Diana Zhao.

Cary Gold is with the Eviction Defense Collaborative. She said, "There are people who have said I can scrape together my April rent you know with a little savings, but once I do that then there's no way I can do May rent. "

Coronavirus shelter-in-place: Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions on what people can do

Oakland residents Melvin and Veronica Perry are both unemployed and with an 8year-old and 2-year-old are terrified of what is next.

"It's now a point where you are making a decision between food and learning and development or just paying the rent to appease your landlord," said Perry.

Krista Gulbransen with the Berkeley Property Owners Association said, "Honestly, I think it's a ripple effect for both tenants and landlords. It's a case where one domino falls, like tenants' inability to pay rent, and it goes right into the owners' ability to pay their own expenses. "

Civic leaders are acknowledging the extreme anxiety in their communities and promise relief.

"Don't worry, this is not the last thing that will be done to help families weather the storm. This eviction moratorium is one piece of a much larger puzzle," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

For now, all tenants can do is give their landlord a letter explaining how the impact of COVID-19 is preventing them from paying their rent. Many say the hardest part is not knowing when this is going to end.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandbay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusrentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News