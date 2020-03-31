Coronavirus

Small businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday

Small businesses seeking loans through the government's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday.

That prediction came Tuesday from senior administration officials who spoke to reporters about the details of the loan program.

Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday. Because the government is using an approval process that has been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans, the money can be available to borrowers the same day, the officials said.

The officials spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been officially made public.

The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.

The money is intended to help companies that have suffered massive revenue losses due to the outbreak, including restaurants across the country forced to shut down.

The loans are being guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. They provide for deferred payments and offer the prospect of forgiveness if the money is used to retain workers or hire back those who have been laid off.

Companies can borrow up to $10 million at an annual rate of 0.5% based on their payroll costs as well as their expenses for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. They will need to provide documentation of those expenses, the officials said.

All banks, credit unions and institutions in the farm credit system that are federally insured will be able to make the loans, not just the institutions that are current SBA lenders. The government will consider accepting non-bank lenders like online companies as program participants. It is expected that most borrowers will apply for the loans online.

The loans, under what's being called the Paycheck Protection Program, are one facet of the government's relief program. The SBA has begun lending money under its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and is also offering bridge loans that offer up to $25,000 in loan money with a quick turnaround. Details on all the coronavirus relief loans can be found on the SBA website.

In addition, the Federal Reserve plans a program of direct loans to small businesses. Details of that program have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesseconomycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cuomo says focus now on reopening NYC
Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic
How the 2020 NHL playoffs can be the greatest ever
Glassdoor creates new tool to find open jobs during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after in-custody death
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day
Coronavirus updates: Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
Show More
SF preschool makes major changes to reopen safely
Are you ready? Mixture of excitement, worry as people brace for return to work
Violent confrontation between sheriff's deputy, driver caught on video
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
More TOP STORIES News