SEBRING, Florida --Authorities have begun to release details about the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank on Wednesday.
All five victims were female, according to the Highlands County Sheriff. Four of them worked for the bank, while one was a customer.
Two of the victims have been identified as Cynthia Watson, 65, who was a customer, and Marisol Lopez, 55, who was a bank employee.
Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said three of the victims' families don't want their loved one's name released.
The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police from inside the bank and told them he shot five people, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they come in.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.