7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Payless to reopen shoe stores closed during bankruptcy, 58.5 billion robocalls were placed in 2019, and credit card usage up 7 percent

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Payless to reopen shoe stores closed during bankruptcy

In a break from the trend of brick-and-mortar stores closing their doors, Payless ShoeSource is making a comeback.

The budget shoe retailer first filed for bankruptcy in 2017, then again in 2019, and announced plans to shutter all of its 2,100 retail stores. Now, Payless is under new management and has announced plans to reopen some of its shops, although the company declined to state how many, or the locations of those stores.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead this iconic retail brand into a new strategic phase with a strengthened balance sheet and clean financial outlook," said new CEO Jared Margolis.



58.5 billion robocalls placed in 2019, a 92% increase over two years

A staggering 58.5 billion robocalls were placed in 2019 -- a more than 22 percent increase over 2018.

YouMail, a robocall blocking app for Android and iPhone, extrapolated this data from the calls its customers receive. According to their research, there were 58.5 billion robocalls made in 2019, 47.8 billion in 2018, and 30.5 billion in 2017 -- meaning there was a 92 percent jump in robocalls in a two-year period.

44 percent of the calls (26 billion) were scams, and 14 percent (8 billion) were telemarketers. Texas and California received the most robocalls, with 6.64 billion and 6.01 billion, respectively.

However, help could be on the way. President Donald Trump recently signed into law the TRACED Act, which would crack down on robocalls.



Credit card use up 7 percent, according to new report

The number of Americans using credit cards is up 7 percent over the last five years, according to a new report.

Packaged Facts, a market research company, said that credit card use usually increases during good economic times, as it creates conditions that widens the pool of credit-worthy customers, and encourages spending.

The research company also noted that the increase in online shopping could have contributed to the uptick in credit card use.

The report also found that consumers prefer general use credit cards over "private label" cards meant to be use at a specific store.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchscams7 on your sideshoppingscamconsumercredit cardsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EpiPen maker to pay $30 million for financial nondisclosure, DOJ issues guidelines for using consumer genetic databases, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: How much Americans spend on Halloween candy, a simple way to cut your water bill by 13 percent, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FTC sues Match for deceptive 'love interest' ads, Home Meridian recalls dresser for tip-over risk, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Nissan recalls 1.2 million cars for backup camera glitch, Nestle debuts plant-based 'Awesome Burger,' and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News