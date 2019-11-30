Pedestrian and her dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Fremont, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing a woman and her dog Friday night in Fremont, police said.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Buddahanusorn Thai Temple on Niles Boulevard, according to Fremont PD.Witnesses told police the car hit the pedestrian and her dog in a crosswalk at the intersection."The driver of the vehicle stopped and walked over to the pedestrian. The driver then returned to his vehicle and drove away," police said.Traffic officers working the Niles Holiday Parade nearby rushed over, along with Fremont Fire and paramedics, but both the woman and dog died at the scene, according to police.The victim has not yet been identified.Police released the following description of the suspect and car:Northbound Niles Boulevard is closed between Rock Avenue and Linda Drive for an investigation.Police say this is an "active scene," and drivers should expect the lanes to be closed for "a few hours."Anyone with information is asked to please contact Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 x 3 or email Investigator Brian Burch at Bburch@fremont.gov. Police are also accepting anonymous tips - Text Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888-777.