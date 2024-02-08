Pedestrian killed in SF SoMa collision, police say; city's 2nd of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a vehicle collision in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, shutting down nearby roadways Thursday morning, police said.

At about 5 a.m., officers were alerted to a report of a vehicle collision in the 500 block of Sixth Street involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police said they gave first aid to the victim and summoned medics for further treatment. However, the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The area of Bryant and Sixth streets is closed for the investigation into the fatal crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid these areas and use alternate routes.

This is the second fatal pedestrian accident of 2024.

Last week there was a pedestrian death near Golden Gate Park, according to The Chronicle.

Police said a 63-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk at Fluton and Arguello when a driver -- who had a green light -- drove through the intersection.

The driver stopped at the scene, but it's still unclear if they'll potentially face charges.

Twenty-five people died in traffic-related accidents in the city last year.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.