Pedestrian killed, 2 others collision at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man is dead and two other pedestrians are in the hospital this morning after an SUV hit them at San Francisco International Airport Monday.It happened on the lower level, arrivals roadway at SFO's International Terminal.Witnesses say a Ford Expedition accelerated away from the curb before hitting two men and a woman, around 3:30 pm.One of the men died at a hospital.Police say the driver is cooperating.Investigators say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident.