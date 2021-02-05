Pedestrian killed, 5 others hurt in multi-car accident near San Francisco State

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic collision left one pedestrian dead and sent five other people to a hospital on Thursday morning near San Francisco State University, police said.The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Merced Boulevard at Higuera Avenue, San Francisco police said.At the scene, officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.The collision involved eight cars and, as a result, five people were hospitalized, all with injuries not considered life-threatening. Among those hospitalized was the driver who struck the pedestrian, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, police said.Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol may have played a factor in the fatal collision.The city's Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.